Gardaí investigating two separate farm fatalities

Gardaí are investigating two separate farm fatalities which took place in Louth and Wexford respectively in recent days.

A man in his late 60s was fatally injured at Louth House, Louth on August 29 when he fell from the roof of a shed. His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardai are also investigating a fatal single vehicle accident involving a tractor which occured in Ballinabanogue, New Ross, Co. Wexford on August 30.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene after the tractor he was driving overturned. His body was removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem took place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Ballinabanogue / Ballywilliam area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors