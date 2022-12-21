Funding may be found for 16,000 farmers in over-subscribed ACRES

Funding may be found to accommodate 16,000 farmers in the oversubscribed ACRES scheme, it’s understood.

The scheme, hailed as a new REPS by government officials before its launch, saw around 46,000 farmers apply before the recent deadline. However, funding was originally only secured for 30,000 farmers in the first tranche of the scheme, with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue coming under pressure in recent weeks to secure extra funding.

Now, it’s understood the over-subscription rate is considered to be deliverable by Minister McConalogue, subject to the required additional funding being available.

The Minister is believed to be working with officials within his Department to examine what options are available to ensure that all successful applicants receive a payment in 2023 and there is no gap year in payments between GLAS ending and ACRES starting.

If funding is found for the additional 16,000 farmers, it will ensure they receive a payment next year. However, without extra funding priority is given to applicants in the following order: 1: Farmers whose lands are known to be in a vulnerable water area; 2: Intensive farmers that choose a priority action; and 3: Farmers who are participants in specified forestry schemes or who commit to one of the tree planting actions.

Another way the Department could rank applications is through the application of specific selection criteria, with each farmer receiving a specific score.

With agri-environment schemes accounting for a significant proportion of the income of many farmers, farm organisations are likely to heap pressure on the Government to accept the applications of all those who applied for the first tranche.

Further, the Government will also be aware of the demands to urgently increase climate and biodiversity action in the agriculture sector and the potential for negative publicity to be generated by refusing farmers access to its flagship €1.5bln agri-environmental scheme in year one.

The Department of Agriculture initially said it was budgeting for 30,000 places for ACRES this year with 20,000 places available in tranche two next year.