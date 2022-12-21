Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Funding may be found for 16,000 farmers in over-subscribed ACRES

blea tarn in the lake district cumbria UK Expand

Close

blea tarn in the lake district cumbria UK

blea tarn in the lake district cumbria UK

blea tarn in the lake district cumbria UK

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Funding may be found to accommodate 16,000 farmers in the oversubscribed ACRES scheme, it’s understood.

The scheme, hailed as a new REPS by government officials before its launch, saw around 46,000 farmers apply before the recent deadline. However, funding was originally only secured for 30,000 farmers in the first tranche of the scheme, with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue coming under pressure in recent weeks to secure extra funding. 

Most Watched

Privacy