Full details of new pig scheme revealed with €20,000 available to farmers

Pig farmers can now apply for payments of up to €20,000 under the new Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS) Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Farmers who produced over 200 pigs in 2021 can avail of the scheme, which is worth €7m in total.

Applications can be made by filling out the PEPS Application Form available on the Department’s website.

To avail of the scheme, which is open for applications until March 20, farmers must:

Be aged 18 years or over on date of submission of the application;

Be the holder of an active herd number with

herd owner status (herd keeper is not acceptable);

Have produced 200 or more animals from January 1 to December 31, 2021, inclusive (pigs must have been sent to a slaughtering establishment, exported or sold commercially from a breeding herd); and,

Have returned a completed National Pig Census 2021.

There will be 12 rates of payment with eligible farmers receiving once-off, flat payments of between €3,000 and €20,000.

Farmers who produced over 1,300 pigs last year can avail of a payment of €20,000 while those who produced less than 200 cannot apply.

Applicants in a Farm Partnership registered with the Department are eligible to apply for the Scheme, provided that the application is made under the Registered Farm Partnership Number and signed by each partner.

Farmers are asked to ensure they are registered on the Department’s CCS system and that all relevant payment information is current, when applying.

The scheme, which is a one off, exchequer funded grant aid scheme under de minimis regulations, is an urgent emergency response to allow pig farmers to plan for an adjustment to the new market situation and will be issued "as rapidly as possible," according to Minister McConalogue.

Rising energy and feed costs in recent months along with falling output prices have seen some pig farmers losing up to €10,000 a week, according to IFA pig chairman Roy Gallie.

He said the pig industry, which is worth €1.6bn and accounts for over 8,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, is under serious threat.

“While pig farmers were getting 50p/lb (the equivalent of €1.40 today) for their meat back in 1986, they’re now getting €1.42/kg, and inflation has eroded the buying power of that figure by exactly half.

“So, in effect we are expecting half the price we got in 1986 to pay for all the costs associated with living in 2022.”