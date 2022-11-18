Farming

Fresh delay on major changes to new veterinary medicine dispensing

A key recommendation suggests the roles of RPs and pharmacists &ldquo;should not be terminated or restricted&rdquo; under the legislation Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Major changes to the sale and supply of veterinary medicines are set to be delayed as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue comes under increased pressure to allow ‘Responsible Persons’ (RPs) and pharmacists to continue dispensing some products.

It is currently proposed that a “prescription-only” rule be brought in on the dispensing of antiparasitics, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides, prohibiting pharmacists and qualified RPs in agricultural merchants from continuing in this trade as per usual.

