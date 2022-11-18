Fresh delay on major changes to new veterinary medicine dispensing

Major changes to the sale and supply of veterinary medicines are set to be delayed as Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue comes under increased pressure to allow ‘Responsible Persons’ (RPs) and pharmacists to continue dispensing some products.

It is currently proposed that a “prescription-only” rule be brought in on the dispensing of antiparasitics, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides, prohibiting pharmacists and qualified RPs in agricultural merchants from continuing in this trade as per usual.

This highly contested move, alongside a disputed mandatory requirement for electronic prescriptions on all veterinary medicinal products/feeds, had been due to come into effect from December 1, with the aim of safeguarding prudent prescribing and tackling the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance to human health.

However, due to ongoing and conflicting stakeholder concerns over the impact of the EU-backed legislation, it’s now anticipated the changes will be pushed back to the new year to be enforced in parallel with the new National Fertiliser Database and CAP programme.

It comes as the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has published a report on the pre-legislative scrutiny of the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feeds and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022, setting out 19 recommendations to reach agreement on the stalemate.

A key recommendation suggests the roles of RPs and pharmacists “should not be terminated or restricted” under the legislation.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Agriculture Committee Chairman Jackie Cahill (FF) said: “The stakeholders are worried about the impact this legislation will have on their business — it’s a major change on the way products are being dispensed.

“While the committee recognises the dangers arising from antimicrobial resistance and welcomes measures proposed to address the risks, we believe the role of the ‘Responsible Person’ and the pharmacist should not be terminated or restricted given the experience and knowledge they bring to supporting farmers in caring for their animals.

“It’s our recommendation that they should be able to continue dispensing and prescribing antiparasitic products. Hopefully we can get that into the legislation.

“These regulations are coming from Brussels. It’s linked to the fertiliser side as well, and we have to comply, but hopefully, we can ensure in the legislation that fair competition will continue to exist as it has heretofore.”

Asked if he expects the changes to be agreed by December 1, Mr Cahill said: “The 1st of December won’t happen now anyway — that timeframe would be too tight.

“If we have it by January 1, we will be doing very well. The implementation of the fertiliser database is really putting the pressure on these changes because the new CAP schemes can’t operate unless the database is in place.”

A DAFM spokesperson said: “The Department confirms that legal opinion provided by ICOS and the ILMA is under consideration. Decisions on related proposed veterinary medicines changes will be clarified in due course.

“The key is to ensure that resistance to antiparasitic medicines is addressed while continuing to offer competition for products.”