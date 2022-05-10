Freda steps back after playing major role in Tullamore Show’s success

Honoured: Freda Kinnarney receiving the National Hall of Fame lifetime achievement award from Minister Pippa Hackett with Hall of Fame CEO Michael Flanagan

For close to three decades, Freda Kinnarney has been central to the growth and success of the National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

Earlier this year, the Show secretary and operations manager stepped down from her role with the country’s fastest-growing one-day agricultural event.

“I will still have a lot of involvement,” she said last week when honoured with the National Hall of Fame lifetime achievement award presented by Minister Pippa Hackett.

Hall of Fame Awards CEO Michael Flanagan described her contribution as “enormous”, citing her courteous and friendly disposition.

The show, which attracts an average attendance of 60,000, and in excess of 700 trade stands, will resume after a two-year Covid-19 pandemic break, on Sunday, August 14, with more than 1,000 competitions and a prize fund of €175,000.

Freda grew up on a family farm in Clonlara, Co Clare. She worked in poultry pathology for the Department, going on to be based at Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

In 1977, she married Tullamore farmer PJ Kinnarney, and the mother of three worked part-time in marketing roles for various companies, as well as in a training capacity for the Midland Health Board.

When Tullamore Show was revived in 1991, she volunteer for the cookery section, and was then entrusted with running the section.

She became assistant secretary and sponsors co-ordinator, before taking on the role of event secretary and company secretary in 1997.

Freda was instrumental in incorporating technological advances into the admin for competitions and exhibitions, and ticket sales.