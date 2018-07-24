Farm Ireland
Tuesday 24 July 2018

Former leading Irish agriculture professor passes away

University College Dublin
Claire Fox

The founder of agricultural economics at University College Dublin, Seamus Sheehy has passed away.

The former professor was a native of Ballyporeen in Co Tipperary and was a recipient of the Agricultural Science Association's (ASA) Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr Sheehy retired from his role at UCD in 2002.

Mr Sheehy passed away peacefully at Gasgoigne House, in Milltown, Dublin.

His funeral mass will take place today, Tuesday July 24 at 11.30am in the Church of Sts Columbanus and Gall, Milltown.

Online Editors

