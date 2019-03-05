Former Dairy Board Chair Tom Cleary passes away

The man from Cloughjordan in north Tipperary spent a quarter of century as chairman of the Irish Dairy Board (IDB).

He was the 2003 recipient of the Plunkett Award by ICOS in recognition of his service to the co-operative movement.

He became involved in Macra na Feirme shortly after its formation in 1944 - he later served as county chairman of the young farmer body and also met his late wife Beatrice through Macra as she was secretary of the executive.

In the early 1950s he campaigned for Nenagh Co-Op to build a creamery at Cloughjordan; later served on its board for many years; became chairman of the NFA national dairy committee; took a seat on the first elected IDB board in 1974 and went on to become the only member ever elected continuously for a period of 28 years, the last 20 years of which were served as chairman.

"I remember the 1960s when the Government set the price that farmers got for milk. The increase was announced in the budget. It was a political issue," he told the Farming Independent in 2014.

"Then there was the two-tier price which paid a bonus of 2p/gallon on the first 7,000 gallons per year. About 85pc of producers were supplying less than 7,000 gallons at that time. At that time 20 cows was considered a very large herd," he recalled.

"When Ireland became members of the EEC in 1972 it was the first real boost that dairy farmers got. The adjustment to bring Ireland into line with the other countries doubled the price some years.