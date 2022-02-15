Food ombudsman to be in place by year end –McConalogue

The long-awaited office of a food ombudsman should be in place by the end of the year, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking to journalists in Dubai yesterday, the Minister said he hopes to bring legislation through in the coming months.

The Minister, who is currently leading a trade mission to the Middle East to promote Irish food and drink, said he is hoping to have the legislation introduced in this Dail term and over the course of the year have the office established.

"We did a lot of work on it last year and had a very comprehensive public consultation on it as well, which has fed into the drafting of legislation and my team have been engaging with the office of the Attorney General and the Office of Parliamentary Council.

"I think it will be a really useful mechanism and facilitator in relation to assessing what's happening in the marketplace...somebody that's outside that doesn't have a vested interest in the system, shining a light on what's going on and bring that transparency and also try and improve the relationship between retailers and processors and farmers."

He also said that he doesn't think retailers should be selling food at below the cost of production and that there should be respect "right across the food supply chain for the work that our primary producers – that are farmers and family farms – do."

"It's also important that relationship is clear and communicated to customers...and we want to see that everyone across the food supply chain, particularly those that put in the hard graft and the hard work...early mornings and late nights at farm gate levels and on family farms are properly rewarded and compensated for the work they do."

He said it is important that retailers in their marketing and selling of products show "proper respect and payment" to farm families.

It comes as IFA continue to protest outside Dunnes Stores until the retailer agrees to meet the farming organisation and discuss price increases to suppliers.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said Dunnes Stores cannot continue to ignore the very difficult situation at farm level. He said that Dunnes key management hadn't even acknowledged IFA's request for a meeting.

"Farmers are resolute. We received strong support from shoppers today. They recognise the quality food they are buying and they are willing to pay a price that covers the cost of that," he said.

Cullinan also called for Minister McConalogue to step in and believes the Government's inaction on retail legislation has left farmers without any power in the food chain.

"The Minister's comments today that retailers should not sell food below the cost of production are welcome, but he now needs to walk the walk and make this part of his new Bill on the long promised food regulator," he said.