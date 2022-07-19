Fodder scheme farmers may not get full €1,000 payout

Over 24,000 have applied to the Fodder Support Scheme, which is open until August 22

The €1,000 farmers are expecting to receive for growing silage this year may be cut as over 24,000 farmers have already applied to the €56m Fodder Support Scheme.

Michael Moloney, Senior Inspector at the Department of Agriculture, told last week’s Fodder Committee: “We anticipate, based on the level of interest at the moment, that money will be utilised in full. If there is an oversubscription, we have to look at the terms and conditions and look at a linear cut.”

A spokesperson for Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, said his focus is to get as many farmers subscribed to the scheme and draw down the money available to save as much fodder as possible.

The scheme aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers, to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) to prevent animal welfare issues over winter and spring after fertiliser price hikes and concerns over the availability of grain imports.

Teagasc’s Head of Drystock, Pearse Kelly, told the meeting that while the overall fodder picture for the country is positive, there are concerns for some farmers.

Approximately 20pc of dairy farms in the midlands north east and south east are short at least 10pc of planned demand, while 22pc of drystock farms in the midlands north east are in a similar position, he said.

And he warned that 12pc of dairy farms in the midlands north east and south east are at least 20pc short of planned fodder for the winter.

“They’re the farms that you’ll worry most about. They’re going to be very dependent on making more feed over and above what they had planned to make or a shorter winter,” he said.

He also warned some of the winter feed stocks could be used in the coming weeks as dry weather conditions takes it toll.

“Those 15-20pc surpluses could be eaten into pretty quickly, depending on how long it is before we get rain,” he said.