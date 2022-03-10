Fodder fund to be set up to ensure farmers can grow enough crops to feed cattle

The Minister is expected to bring this anticipated multi-million-euro package to cabinet before the end of March. Photo Roger Jones.

A fodder fund is being set up by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to ensure farmers can grow enough feed and fodder, it’s understood.

It comes after the Minister held a meeting of farm organisations last night, where he announced a National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) will be established to guide the sector the likely supply chain disruptions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

It’s understood the new fodder package will include supports around addressing the increasing costs facing farmers in growing fodder crops, accessing databases of organic manures, stronger incentives to sow crops such as red clover and multi-species swards which are less dependent on chemical fertiliser and supports for the planting of tillage crops and fodder crops.

This will be backed up by the work of the NFFSC in rapidly disseminating information to farmers.

The Minister is expected to bring this anticipated multi-million-euro package to cabinet before the end of March.

Teagasc figures show that just 23.4pc of the country’s land is highly suitable/suitable for tillage and 11.7pc ‘moderately suitable’.

Further, tillage experts have said any significant increase in crops will be difficult to achieve.

Tillage advisor PJ Phelan said: “Unfortunately, a target of a substantially increased area is totally impractical. We have approximately 100,000ha of spring cereals to sow and have the capacity to sow up to approximately 150,000ha if we get very co-operative weather up to the end of April.

“The very least a prospective grower will need is soil analysis results. Samples taken today will not have results for three to four weeks.”

While spraying would not be a problem, he warned the availability of pesticides would present huge difficulties.

From a machinery point of view, combine capacity is adequate in a good year to harvest 1.5 times our current acerage, but the country struggles to get everything cut in a wet harvest, he said.

“Even if we managed to sow the additional area, we do not have storage capacity for grain at harvest.”

Agronomist Richard Hackett said it’s “very unlikely to turn a significant acreage of land to tillage crops in a four-week window unless very drastic action is taken, such as a cull of cattle and sheep, the re-introduction of currently banned chemicals, a dropping of seed certification standards, a training programme for advisors to get some expertise on farm, rerouting of slurry from livestock to tillage land, rerouting of chemical fertilisers from dairy farms to tillage land and a huge upgrade of drying and storage facilities in time for harvest”.