Five sheep dead after dog attack at Dublin’s Airfield Estate

A recent dog attack in Dublin’s Airfield Estate left five sheep and their unborn lambs dead.

The four Jacob ewes, which were due to lamb within two weeks, as well as a ewe lamb, died following the attack which took place on February 28.

In a social media post this week, the open farm reminded visitors to be vigilant with their pets this spring, and not to bring dogs, even when on a lead, onto the estate's farm.

According to Airfield farm manager Brian Farrell at the 38-acre estate a small dog was spotted chasing the sheep early in the morning before it fled.

"I went out to check the sheep that morning and I saw them all huddled together at the gateway, I knew there was something wrong," he said.

"They were exhausted like they had been chased and they were only two weeks off lambing.

"The next day I brought them in to check them over and I realised their wool was pulled out in places and any of their skin that was visible was scratched and torn.

"Two of them lay down and never got up again, they were worn out and just died."

Two more ewes and a lamb died in the following days at the Dundrum-based open farm, which is home to a milking Jersey herd, pigs, goats, hens, chickens and donkeys.

"There were only 24 of them, it's not a big flock, but now we're down to 20. Dogs have never been allowed on the estate for this reason," said Brian.

A number of separate dog attacks have already taken place this year on farms across the country and in recent days Cabinet agreed that fines should double from €2,500 to €5,000 for dog owners who do not control their dogs.

IFA Sheep Chairman Kevin Comiskey said these stronger regulations "will go some way to addressing the growing problem of dog attacks on livestock," but he said that ultimately there has to be a cultural change among dog owners about how they approach farmland and what they think is acceptable.

“The irresponsible behaviour of some dog owners continues to lead to devastating consequences on farms and must stop.”