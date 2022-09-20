Fitzmaurice: EU Nature Restoration Law 'a land grab'

The EU wants to bring in legally binding targets for rewetting drained peatlands

A new EU Nature Restoration Law that would set legally binding targets for rewetting drained peatlands under agricultural use across member states has been criticised by Irish farmer representatives.

The proposed regulation seeks to introduce “legal instruments” to achieve the bloc’s biodiversity targets for 2030, 2040 and 2050 as “voluntary” efforts have emerged as a key reason behind the EU’s failure to reverse biodiversity loss over the last decade.

The document states that for drained peatlands under agriculture use, member states must put in place “restoration measures, including rewetting, on at least 30pc of such areas by 2030 of which at least a quarter is rewetted, 50pc of such areas by 2040 of which at least half is rewetted, and 70pc of such areas by 2050 of which at least half is rewetted”.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice criticised the move as “a land grab that would make Cromwell blush”.

“These regulations are a clear effort by the EU to limit land use here, through the backdoor,” he said. “The proposals would have a particular impact on marginal and peat soil lands in the midlands, west, north-west and south-west.

“The powers being proposed could see reclaimed lands in some parts of the country being returned to wetlands, with no consideration for the landowners for loss of use or income.”

INHFA President Vincent Roddy said “it is vital” the European Commission is “reined in” on the proposal.

“While we all recognise the need to protect and enhance biodiversity, we must also recognise these are part of a managed landscape formed thousands of years ago.

“This regulation, and a separate EU framework on Soil Health Law due to come into force in 2023, will have major impacts for farming and developments, including once-off housing, across rural areas and possibly heralding a terminal decline in many rural communities.”