Firefighters rescue 39 bulls from overturned lorry

Some 39 bulls have been rescued from an overturned lorry by firefighters.

It took around over three hours to complete the rescue effort on the Cavan Road in Newtownbutler.

Three bulls did not survive.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) rescued the remaining 39 animals from the overturned articulated cattle lorry.

In a statement the NIFRS said they received an emergency call at 6.22am on Friday about the incident in which one vehicle had been involved.

The service's Large Animal Rescue Team from Omagh Fire Station as well as fire crews from Lisnaskea and Enniskillen Fire Stations in Co Fermanagh were involved in the rescue.

In total, there were 42 bulls trapped in the overturned lorry.

"Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release 39 bulls assisted by farm workers - three bulls died in the incident," the NIFRS said in a statement.