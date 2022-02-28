Fine Gael hopes to woo rural voters with new agri-policy group

Fine Gael is examining the internal agricultural structures of the party to strengthen its appeal to farming and rural voters, the Farming Independent understands.

It is anticipated that major changes will be made to Fine Gael’s Agricultural Affairs Group at its upcoming AGM and the party has established a new policy group focused specifically on agriculture in the context of the climate challenge.

In a statement, a party spokesperson said: “The Fine Gael Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum will hold its AGM on Saturday, May 7.

As well as the election of officers, May 7 will see a full- day conference on agriculture and rural affairs matters which will be open to members and supporters of Fine Gael and will allow an opportunity for the party’s public representatives, members, supporters and selected invited guests to discuss the big issues facing rural communities and the agricultural sector.”

Further details would be published in the coming weeks, a spokesperson said.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon (FG) said the party was “very mindful” of the difficulties facing farmers.

“We’re very mindful of the fact that this is a very difficult time for farmers; farmers probably feel under siege a bit by a Dublin-based media that have a bit of a narrative.

They also feel that, between various changes to different policies that have happened in recent years, they’ve waited a long time for strong commodity prices and, now they’ve got them, they are suffering the impact of high input costs.

“We, as a party, have to engage with them and make sure the policy decisions we’re making are the right ones to protect the economy of rural Ireland.” FG Parliamentary Party chairman Richard Bruton said the

main purpose of the new group was “to chart a pathway to prosperous family farms in 2030 in the context of the adjustments on the climate front that must be made”.

He added: “We believe there are a lot of positive opportunities for farming in that context, farming is unique in that it has the potential to sequester carbon as well as manage its emissions, so it is in a very strategic position.

“But we need a policy pathway to allow farmers to develop opportunities across a range of areas from energy to carbon farming...

There is no disconnect, this is a real challenge, it’s an area of policy that needs more thinking and we recognise that existing policies aren’t enough in this sphere.” Last week an online FG meeting on food discussed the future of the agri-food sector — including sustainability and better incentives for horticulture.

A source at the meeting said: “No one is saying close down dairy and beef but high intensive production is not sustainable in the longer term, with tiny margins — so the sector must come up with more environmentally sustainable ways of producing food.

“The whole issue of methane emissions especially in dairying is not going away, while the margins in beef are so small, it’s not worth many farmers’ time. The sector can’t rely almost exclusively on dairying and beef and the horticulture sector can’t be allowed to collapse.”