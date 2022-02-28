Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fine Gael hopes to woo rural voters with new agri-policy group

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, said the party is mindful of the difficulties facing farmers. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, said the party is mindful of the difficulties facing farmers. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, said the party is mindful of the difficulties facing farmers. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Martin Heydon, said the party is mindful of the difficulties facing farmers. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Claire Mc Cormack and Margaret Donnelly

Fine Gael is examining the internal agricultural structures of the party to strengthen its appeal to farming and rural voters, the Farming Independent understands.

It is anticipated that major changes will be made to Fine Gael’s Agricultural Affairs Group at its upcoming AGM and the party has established a new policy group focused specifically on agriculture in the context of the climate challenge.

Privacy