‘Few signs of relief’ as farm input costs set to climb further in 2023

There are few signs of any relief in 2023 from the high production costs that were observed in 2022, according to a new report by economists at Teagasc.

“Farmers faced considerable uncertainty relating to input and output prices, which was largely driven by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the economists said.

Looking at forecast average input prices in 2023 relative to 2022, fuel prices may fall slightly, but feed prices are likely to be higher again.

The economists said that while it is difficult to forecast how fertiliser prices will develop, very little change is expected.

Milk prices are likely to fall by 15pc, as global milk production growth resumes and demand eases.

While dairy farm incomes are forecast to be lower next year, the forecast average dairy farm income of €104,000 would still be one of the highest recorded.

Cattle prices are forecast to increase in 2023 and particularly during the first quarter of the year. Stable volumes of beef production are expected to constrain rising cattle prices in the second half of 2023.

The forecast is that average finished cattle prices will be 4pc percent higher next year and that young cattle prices will increase by 5pc.

Teagasc expects average incomes to rise on cattle farms, with an increase of 11pc in prospect for cattle rearing farms to €9,700, and an increase of 2pc for other cattle farms to €17,300.

It’s unlikely that cattle finishers will see any change in their gross margin though, as input cost hikes are expected to erode new gains.

Lamb prices are forecast to increase by 2pc, on average. With a forecast 4pc increase in costs, the average income on sheep farms is forecast to decline by 2pc, leaving the average income at just under €19,500.

Cereal prices are forecast to be lower next year. The high cereal yields achieved in 2022 are unlikely to be repeated.

Overall, the average tillage income is forecast to fall by 48pc to €33,000.

Pig prices are forecast to continue to improve. A 22pc increase is forecast and this would restore profitability in the sector to “a more normal level,” the economist claimed.

Average farm income ‘redundant’

In this latest report Teagasc has said that the traditional average farm income measure has become redundant as an indicator of typical farm income performance across the wider agricultural sector and a forecast of average income for 2023 is therefore not reported.

“All of these income calculations are in nominal terms, which means that they do not factor in general inflation and the impact that this has on the purchasing power of incomes earned in agriculture.

“With general inflation now at its highest level for many years, a farm with a stable nominal income will experience an appreciable decline in real income,” the economists said.

2022 income

For farm incomes the outcome in 2022 was mixed. Dairy farms achieved dramatically higher incomes, along with tillage farms, compared with the previous year.

Incomes on cattle, sheep and pig farms are estimated to have been lower than in 2021.

On dairy farms the average Irish dairy farm income is likely to be up by 50pc.

This increase would take the average dairy farm income figure to €148,000. Dairy farmers have benefitted from a 44pc increase in milk prices due to the lack of growth in global milk supplies this year.

However, on average milk production costs were about 8c/l, or 30pc higher in 2022.

The average income on cattle rearing farms is estimated to be down 20pc, as higher production costs more than offset the benefit of higher cattle prices.

The average cattle rearing farm income is estimated to be €8,700. The average income for other cattle farms is estimated to be down 2pc to about €16,900.

Sheep farms benefited from higher lamb prices in 2022, which remain at record levels, and payments via the Fodder Support Scheme, but have also had to deal with higher production costs.

The receipt of payments from participation in the Sheep Welfare Scheme boosted gross output, but was not sufficient to cover the input cost increases.

The average income on sheep farms is estimated to be down 4pc. This would bring the average sheep farm income back to about €19,800 in 2022.

For the tillage system, favourable weather led to higher yields and favourable moisture content for most crops. However, winter barley yields were lower due to virus impacts.

Tight global grain supplies and uncertainty regarding export potential from Ukraine boosted cereal prices at harvest time. Even allowing for the rise in production costs, it is estimated that average tillage farm income is up 10pc at about €64,000.

Pig prices rose gradually over the course of 2022 to reduce monthly losses. Nevertheless, despite this increase and significant state support to the sector, the average pig farm will have incurred losses approaching €422,000.