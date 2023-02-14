Fertiliser prices to remain high in Ireland this spring — despite relief across Europe

Fertiliser prices are to remain high in Ireland this spring despite relief seen across Europe.

Industry sources have told the Farming Independent that purchases by merchants and farmers are “unbelievably low at the moment,” with trade occurring at “one sixth of the rate it would during a typical year”.

One fertiliser importer said their company won’t order in new stock until the normal January and February products are sold on, predicting that this process could now take until mid-March.

“This time of year we’d usually be importing 80,000 tonnes. This year we’re buying in nothing because our inventories remain full,” the source said.

“There’s going to be a fertiliser shortage again this year for a completely different reason. Everyone is standing back waiting for prices to fall. What they are actually doing is making sure prices will stay higher for longer and the resulting supply lines will be completely distrusted in the process.

“As a company we have normalised not having supplies from Russia. We don’t need it, there are enough suppliers around the world which we have successfully sourced to date.

“Prices will normalise back again, around April time, but not before we clear the pipe of stock that was purchased in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

​According to the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the price of granular urea has dropped from a high of £864/t (€977.50/t) in September 2022 to a current low of £582/t (€658.50/t).

A fertiliser merchant told the Farming Independent that there is no significant demand for fertiliser from Irish farmers at the moment, but expects this trend to change in the next two weeks.

Another merchant said: “No one expected the mild winter and the drop in gas prices. A lot of stock was bought in the fourth quarter of last year, with availability of fertiliser taking precedence over price.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack has said that his association has been made aware of fertiliser suppliers refusing to quote enquiring farmers a current price for specific volumes.

Mr McCormack said the practice was leading to speculation amongst farmers that co-ops and other stockists were intent on selling their existing stocks at the previously higher prices.

He said the refusal of the sellers to confirm a price amounted to “an unacceptable hedge position being taken at the expense of the farmer”.

“Fertiliser stocks will be purchased over the next few weeks, and it won’t do for the sellers to be ‘humming and hawing’ and trying to delay taking new orders till they have their old stocks sold at the old higher prices,” he said.

The increased availability of natural gas in Europe amid a moderate winter and abundant LNG imports enabled manufacturers to restart production with significantly cheaper inputs and farmers to restock concerningly low fertiliser reserves.

Major importer India scooped up Russian fertilisers at discounted prices after the Kremlin snubbed export to Europe, freeing the flow from the Middle East to Eurasia.

Additionally, abundant inventories in Brazil ahead of new seeding seasons cut the demand for one of the world’s leading agricultural producers.

Previously, shortages of energy feedstock in Europe drove fertiliser manufacturers to shut down or operate well below capacity, which sent urea prices to a record-high.