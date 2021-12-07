Fertiliser prices set to remain high as supply concerns mount

Fertiliser prices are likely to remain at high levels well into next year, according to Grassland Agro MD Liam Woulfe, who has also described low supplies across Europe as a “monumental worry”.

Speaking at the Irish Tillage And Land Use Society winter conference last week, he said inventories of nitrogen across Europe were 30pc below where they were in previous years.

Woulfe estimated that the physical stock of fertiliser in the country was “50pc of a normal year’s at this point”, but said this was largely because of delays in purchasing, adding that he expects a reduction in consumption on farms of around 20pc this year.

“I can’t see the environment that we’re in right now changing for the next 6-10 months. It may change coming into 2023,” he said.

Woulfe advised farmers to buy fertiliser “little and often”, but cautioned against stockpiling, warning them not to get “caught on the wrong side of it”.

In terms of the availability of different types of product, Woulfe said: “If we get all the key raw materials to come in and reach us at the right moments, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same thing as we do any other year.

“But in general, there will be probably less iterations of products this year.”

Also speaking at the event, Eoin Lowry, head of agriculture at Bank of Ireland, said there would be profitability on farms in 2022 despite the high costs facing farmers, but warned that “cashflow could be tight”.

‘Significant risk’

“If farmers are going out to the market, locking in prices for fertiliser that are heading towards €700-800/t, that is a significant risk for any farmer to take on,” he said.

“We are speaking to the supply chain — everyone from the importers of fertilisers to grain to the merchants and co-ops — to enable them to have enough working capital within the system to allow for these increases in raw material prices,” he added.