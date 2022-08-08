Fertiliser plants curb capacity in Europe after gas costs surge

Control: Under the new laws, farmers must register as a ‘professional fertiliser end user’ to buy or spread fertiliser. Photo: David Creedon

Europe's fertiliser industry closed or curtailed output at 10 plants in July as gas costs soar and global urea prices drop, undermining their competitiveness.

Gas prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, with Moscow squeezing supplies to Europe in response to Western sanctions. Gas is the main input for nitrogen-rich ammonia fertilizer, while urea is a basic product of those plants.

Fertiliser Europe, which announced the output curbs on Tuesday, is calling on the European Union to move away from Russian gas, energy and raw materials. The industry body didn't name the companies that have curtailed production.

In July, the European fertiliser giant Yara International announced it had curtailed several sites due to the energy crisis and warned of more cuts. Similarly, Borealis, another European producer, earlier said it was considering plant halts for economic reasons.

Fertiliser Europe urged the EU to pay close attention to fertilizer application in the coming season to maintain the region's agricultural advantages in the face of drought conditions.

An industry source told the Farming Independent recently that because there has been no demand for fertiliser in recent weeks, there had not been pressure to produce much and producers “sat on their hands”.

But demand is set to increase from the beginning of August and with it, prices too.

“For the past month and a half, the main CAN producers were not quoting prices, but they will from August 1. We managed without it as demand was so low, but anything connected to ammonia will see price increases,” said the source.

“The price of fertiliser will get very solid in one direction very shortly. Unless there is a magic geopolitical trick that can be pulled by the EU, there is only one outcome and that is the next six to eight months will see a very strongly priced period.”