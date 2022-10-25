Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fertiliser cut is the key sticking point in dairy talks

'The farmer can&rsquo;t be expected to carry the can on all these measures,' says ICMSA President Pat McCormack Expand

Close

'The farmer can&rsquo;t be expected to carry the can on all these measures,' says ICMSA President Pat McCormack

'The farmer can’t be expected to carry the can on all these measures,' says ICMSA President Pat McCormack

'The farmer can’t be expected to carry the can on all these measures,' says ICMSA President Pat McCormack

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

An updated measure to reduce chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector by 27-30pc by the end of 2030, with a reduction of 22-25pc by 2025, has been proposed in the final version of the Food Vision Dairy Group Report.

In terms of economic cost at farm level, the final draft, circulated to stakeholders late last week, says a 30pc reduction in chemical nitrogen “would reduce profitability per hectare by 15pc”.

Most Watched

Privacy