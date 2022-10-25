Fertiliser cut is the key sticking point in dairy talks

An updated measure to reduce chemical nitrogen use in the dairy sector by 27-30pc by the end of 2030, with a reduction of 22-25pc by 2025, has been proposed in the final version of the Food Vision Dairy Group Report.

In terms of economic cost at farm level, the final draft, circulated to stakeholders late last week, says a 30pc reduction in chemical nitrogen “would reduce profitability per hectare by 15pc”.

While the country’s farm organisations are widely expected to object to the action, Government agencies are expected to give it the go-ahead this week.

The much-anticipated voluntary exit/reduction scheme, with proposed exit payments of €1,770 per cow for farms exiting dairy and €2,910 per cow for farms reducing numbers, also features prominently in the final report among some 19 actions to stabilise and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the dairy sector.

While the Department of Agriculture is expected to use the new National Fertiliser Register (to be operational from January 2023) to enforce the proposed chemical nitrogen cuts, scant detail on the implementation process or timeline for introduction is provided in the document.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said: “The big issue from our perspective is the cut in nitrogen from between 27-30pc, the report says it’s a reduction in profitability of 15pc.

“The Department would argue back that by introducing clover and multi-species sward you won’t lose that but, to be fair to farmers, if the Department told their officials ‘we are going to cut your incomes by 15pc but sure you might get it back’, they wouldn’t accept it.

“At the moment we’re not in a position to sign up to this because it’s the one that hits farmers’ incomes directly.”

Asked how the move will be funded, Mr McCormack added: “They say it’s going to be funded, but there are no money commitments yet in the document.

“The farmer can’t be expected to carry the can on all these measures. Bord na Móna got €180 million in Just Transition funding, how much are they going to give farmers to support the sector in making these changes?”