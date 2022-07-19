Fears of nutrient harvesting as fertiliser usage down 25pc

Fertiliser usage is back around 25pc for the year, which could lead to ‘nutrient harvesting’ of soils and significant capital investment in fertiliser down the line.

Liam Dunphy of the Irish Fertiliser Manufacturers and Blenders Association told the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) last week that fertiliser usage is down around 25pc for the year.

“Is it possible to produce all the fodder we need and feed all the animals we have on the island with 25pc less fertiliser?” asked Mr Dunphy.

“The advice from here to the end [of the year] is hugely important and the advice at the moment is use less, less, less. But is it the right thing to do from here to the end?”

NFFSC Chairman Mike Magan said the drop in fertiliser by farmers was “inevitable with all the downward pressure from an environmental perspective on fertiliser and I think we got caught in that crossfire”.

He added: “It became a good thing to be doing, telling people you were spreading less fertiliser and that became a self-serving thing.

“My worry would be we are nutrient harvesting and particularly with the Ps and Ks. You can do that for a year or so, but the capital cost of restoring P and K is very high.”

Mr Dunphy also said that Ireland needs to import around 500,000t of fertiliser by the year end.

“There is enough fertiliser in the country to get us through to the end of September,” he said, but admitted there is huge uncertainty around the future of fertiliser availability and prices.

“The biggest product affected from a fertiliser nutrient point of view is phosphate,” he said, and estimated that around three-quarters of Ireland’s phosphate came from three Russian-associated companies.

Ireland, he said, imports roughly 40pc of its fertiliser from those companies, which are now subject to sanctions. “So that fertiliser is effectively not available to us anymore.”

And Ireland, he said, needs to be able to source 500,000t of fertiliser by the end of December. However, at industry level, he noted there is no appetite to do so as there is no demand coming through from the ground up.

“Fertiliser effectively sold out in March. There was a run on fertiliser after the invasion and everyone’s stocks were cleared. Everyone went away and bought again at the peak of the market and effectively they were left stuck with that fertiliser in April and probably lost an awful lot of money on it,” said Mr Dunphy.

However, ICMSA’s Denis Drennan called out the profits being made by fertiliser companies and said clarity was needed on price next year.

Mr Dunphy said there needs to be a mechanism to bring in fertiliser, with everyone along the supply chain being comfortable and protected to some level.

Such mechanisms exist in other European countries, he said, and a mechanism here should be looked at “that everyone is still in business this time next year”.

He also said that “no one knows where the price will be next March or April”.

Mr Dunphy also warned that there is no P and K fertiliser for autumn and highlighted what the possible incentivisation of winter tillage could mean at ground level.

“There’s no 0-7-30 or 0-10-20, but nobody is asking for it,” he said. “It’s at a world-record level price. We’ve put it out there a little bit to customers, but there doesn’t seem to be any requirement for it. Yet we’re talking about a tillage incentive scheme, so we’re not all talking to each other at the right level.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the meeting that the response to the Tillage Scheme was encouraging.