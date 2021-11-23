Fears of Christmas turkey shortages loom as bird flu found on Monaghan farm

There’s a real possibility of turkey shortages this Christmas, according to Nigel Reneghan, Chair of the IFA’s Organics Project Team and former IFA Poultry Chair.

It comes after the Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of avian flu in a Monaghan turkey flock over the weekend.

“If there’s more cases of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain, it’s going to result in massive losses. The last thing anyone wants is to be left without a turkey dinner on Christmas Day, so my advice is to order from your butcher or supplier this week,” Mr Reneghan said.

“I do feel we have a very high level of biosecurity here, but even with that, it could be difficult to curtail the spread. It’s an airborne disease, like any virus, so it’s highly transmittable. It can even be carried and passed from farm to farm via feed lorries and visitors to and from the farm.”

He says the disease will put a massive financial burden on the farmers involved and their families. Restriction zones are being set up around the Monaghan farm, with additional movement control and surveillance to be put in place, the Department has confirmed.

No human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe and therefore the risk to humans is considered very low, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report sick or dead wild birds to the Regional Veterinary Office.

The Department said poultry owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report disease suspicion to their nearest Department Regional Veterinary Office.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has already been identified in birds in Galway, Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Roscommon, Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford in recent weeks, with outbreaks identified in poultry flocks in Italy, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Estonia, Czech Republic, Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium and the UK since early October.