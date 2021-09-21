Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fears Nitrates changes will hit beef value of dairy calves

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets Expand
IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets Expand

Close

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets

/

IHFA has voiced concerns that calves are too small and not capable of reaching profitable targets

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A proposal in the Nitrates Action Programme to band dairy cow organic N excretion rates linked to milk yield/cow will result in calves that are too small and not profitable for beef production, The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (INHFA) has claimed.

A public consultation on the Government’s controversial proposals for the next Nitrates Action Programme closed yesterday, with the IHFA describing the planned banding system as “ill advised”, “inequitable” and “not correct”.

In negotiations on the Nitrates Derogation, the EU Commission has raised issues with Ireland’s approach of a single organic output figure for dairy cows and have requested Ireland to evaluate allocating an excretion factor based on milk yield.  

Most Watched

Privacy