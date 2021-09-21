Fears Nitrates changes will hit beef value of dairy calves

A proposal in the Nitrates Action Programme to band dairy cow organic N excretion rates linked to milk yield/cow will result in calves that are too small and not profitable for beef production, The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (INHFA) has claimed.

A public consultation on the Government’s controversial proposals for the next Nitrates Action Programme closed yesterday, with the IHFA describing the planned banding system as “ill advised”, “inequitable” and “not correct”.

In negotiations on the Nitrates Derogation, the EU Commission has raised issues with Ireland’s approach of a single organic output figure for dairy cows and have requested Ireland to evaluate allocating an excretion factor based on milk yield.

In the response, the Government proposed three bands: 1. <4,500kgs, 2. 4,500kgs-6,500kgs and 3. >6,500kgs.

The new bands will be critical in deciding what stocking rate farmers can operate on their holdings, with the IHFA indicating in its submission on the plans that two-thirds of its 3,400 members herds are in the <6,500kgs band, with one-thrid between 4,500kgs and 6,500kgs.

“The proposals need to take account of the financial impact on farm families, the rural economy and the value of exports,” it said.

“The proposed banding system approach, in our view, is not correct.

“The improvements brought about through better genetics, feed efficiency and nitrogen use efficiency is largely being sidelined in the proposals.”

Among the IHFA’s criticisms of the proposals was their possible impact on the quality of calves coming from the dairy herd for beef production.

It said calf quality produced from the “cohort of herds” in Band 1 would be largely “not transferable” to the beef system.

“Calves are too small and are not capable of reaching profitable targets.

“They have to be carried for an extra six months invariably to reach slaughter carcass weights and are out of spec for fat cover, incurring severe penalties.

“This puts a further question over whether beef from the dairy herd is sustainable,” it said.

IHFA also said dairy cows in Band 3 are in the order of 14pc more efficient than cows and Band 2 and 40pc more efficient than cows and Band 1.

“The effect of the proposals is to increase the livestock numbers in Band 1 to the order of 12pc (with lower outputs) and reduce numbers in Band 3 by 19pc, which have double the output of milk solids of Band 1,” it said in the submission.

IHFA also slammed the banding proposal as “inequitable”, adding that “the message from the proposed bands appears to be that high stocking rates with low outputs is acceptable and the way forward”.

It further said the impact of the banding proposals on nitrate leaching should be considered.

“This is especially a risk to water quality where intensive stocking rates leading to bare soils are practised on the milking platform, commonly associated with a cohort of dairy farmers at the lower band,” it said.