Friday 29 June 2018

FBD chief Muldoon subject to an internal investigation

Charlie Weston and Donal O’Donovan

The chief executive of stock market listed insurer FBD is subject to an internal investigation, the company has said.

Fiona Muldoon remains in place and the Central Bank is understood not to be involved.

In a statement to the stock exchange FBD said it noted a recent press enquiry regarding internal allegations made against the Fiona Muldoon.

“An investigation relating to this matter is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted with due regard to the rights of all the parties involved. Ms Muldoon remains in her position as Chief Executive of FBD.”

Fiona Muldoon is a former senior regulator at the Central Bank, who rose rapidly to the top of FBD after joining as chief finance officer and oversaw its response and rescue from a threatened financial crisis.

