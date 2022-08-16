Farming organisations set for showdown over 24-month slaughter plan

The reduction in slaughter age has industry bodies at loggerheads

A Government plan to reduce the average slaughter age of cattle to 24 months by 2030 is set to put beef farmers, meat processors and the Department of Agriculture on a collision course and up-end the sector.

While lowering the slaughter age is considered “a core measure” for the agriculture sector under the Climate Action Plan 2021, farm organisations remain unconvinced of the economic and environmental merits of the move, which is to be realised through increased grass variety/consumption, improved herd health and accelerated action in animal breeding.

A Farming Independent analysis estimates that 60pc of the current prime cattle kill or over 800,000 cattle are currently slaughtered over the age of 24 months each year.

And despite historic price penalties, we estimate almost 15pc or 180,000 prime cattle continue to be killed over 30 months.

The move would require major changes to historic husbandry, trading and breeding practices at farm level in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the sector.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), however, says factories “are confident” the 24-month kill target can be achieved by the end of the decade.

In a statement, the IFA acknowledged “significant progress” had been made in recent years, with the average slaughter age dropping from 29 months to 27 months.

However, the spokesperson warned proposals to reduce it further must consider Ireland’s grass-based systems and ensure farmers can maximise the use of grass in the lifetime of the animal.

“The research work carried out by Teagasc and others has looked at the impact of reducing the average age of slaughter from 27 months to 24 months in the context of reducing emissions,” said the IFA spokesperson.

“Within this, it’s clearly identified that reducing the age further would actually increase emissions due to higher concentrate requirements. Changes to the age-of-slaughter requirements would have implications for our supply patterns.

“Age of slaughter is directly linked to date of birth, and with over 70pc of calves born in a narrow window in springtime, maintaining our consistent year-round supply of beef to retain our key markets cannot be interfered with.

“We will continue to engage with the Department on this issue at the Food Vision Group.”

Expand Close Cattle trends over the last 10 years / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cattle trends over the last 10 years

ICSA Beef Chairman Edmund Graham argued that finishing cattle earlier will hike up feed bills.

“If prices were sufficiently high, it could be a runner, but it is almost certain that an additional financial support would be needed to cover the risk,” he said.

“It’s also going to depend on the quality of the genetics. A lot of dairy cross animals don’t have the growth rate or carcase for early finishing. Greater genetic improvement combined with widespread adoption of genomic sampling at calf registration time would be a big help.”

ICMSA Livestock Committee Chairman Des Morrison said there is “an undeniable logic” to earlier slaughter for some animals, but insisted “a new scheme would be necessary”.

“Based on ICMSA’s experience, putting forward the Dairy Calf to Beef Scheme, this is where the problems would arise,” he said.

Eoin Donnelly of the Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA), formerly of Beef Plan Movement, said “there should be no age limit for slaughter”.

“We are not confident this measure will have the environmental benefit that is expected from it,” he said.

“Applying a unilateral age limit will only introduce a regulation that will undoubtedly be abused by dominant players in the supply chain that can use a position of power, as we have witnessed for the longest time with the 30-month age limit.

“The introduction of the 24-month age limit would be a lazy effort on the part of the Government to appear to be doing something in the eyes of the non-farming public.”

Outgoing Director of MII Joe Ryan said: “The early finishing of cattle is recognised in the Climate Action Plan as a key environmental lever for the beef sector, with a target set to reduce the average finishing age from 27 to 24 months.

“We are confident of achieving this, which, alongside genomic advances, would result in reducing some 1.2Mt CO2 equivalent GHG emissions by 2030.

“This would represent a significant portion of the overall emissions reductions target for the agriculture sector. Significant progress on age at finishing has already been made in recent years.

“Accelerating genotyping of all calves at birth by 2025 and other well developed breeding techniques will deliver efficient animals which meet market specifications at an earlier age, thereby improving both environmental and economic sustainability at farm level.”