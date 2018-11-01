Zurich/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year winner announced
Gillian O’Sullivan has been announced as the Farmer of the Year in the Zurich/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year competition tonight.
The winners were announced at a gala event in Athlone, with Gillian scooping the overall title.
According to the judges, Gillian embodies all that is great about Irish agricutlure.
The judges were impressed with her environmental awareness and those facing dairying in particular and her focus on animal welfare.
The Dungarvan dairy farmer and vet according to the judges pioneered a system that allows the cows to cope with the challenging layout of the land and provide a great work life balance.
Online Editors