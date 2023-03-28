Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Zero interest in forestry among farmers, advisors warn minister

The ACA president said that resources, similar to what is available in the public advisory service for forestry, must be channelled towards ACA. Expand

Close

The ACA president said that resources, similar to what is available in the public advisory service for forestry, must be channelled towards ACA.

The ACA president said that resources, similar to what is available in the public advisory service for forestry, must be channelled towards ACA.

The ACA president said that resources, similar to what is available in the public advisory service for forestry, must be channelled towards ACA.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

A recent poll of Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) farm advisors found a zero level of interest in forestry among their farmer clients.

Speaking at the ACA AGM held in Portlaoise last week, ACA president Noel Feeney issued the warning to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue who was in attendance.

Most Watched

Privacy