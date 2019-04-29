Young farmers given access to cheap loans by EU initiative

The move comes amid statistics which show only one in 20 Irish farmers is now under 35, with an average age of 57. Fewer and fewer young people want to work in full-time farming.

The Irish young farmer organisation, Macra na Feirme, has welcomed the initiative. Its president James Healy says they have campaigned for a package such as this to help reverse the ageing trend in farming.

Mr Hogan said the key issues for young farmers trying to get into the business is access to land, knowledge and training and access to finance. The scheme is already being trialled in France with the agricultural bank, Credit Agricole, and it is hoped the main Irish banks will also engage with the scheme.