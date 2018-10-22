Young farmers face €70,000 Stamp Duty and Stocking Relief cap

Young trained farmers face a cap in the level of farming supports they can avail of at reduced tax rates.

In the Finance Bill, which was published last week, young trained farmers now face a €70,000 cap on Stamp Duty relief and stocking relief, a move which Macra President James Healy has described as "very disappointing".

According to the Finance Bill there is a lifetime cap of €70,000 on Young Trained Farmer Stamp Duty relief and 100pc Stock Relief and Succession Farm Partnership credits. "(It's) Very disappointing that this has been introduced with no warning. It raises a number of questions in general but in particular for young farmers who have based their business plans on availing of these reliefs. I think this will have huge impact on the average farmer," he said.

Our understanding was that the Young Farmer Stamp Duty relief and Stock relief had been renewed to 2021 and there was no mention of a cap. This now negates the benefit of the Young Farmer Stamp Duty relief as most farmers would have used most of the €70,000 relief, he said.