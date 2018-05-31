Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 31 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Young boy (15) dies six months after dad Patrick killed in farm accident

Aodhan Ward leads the cortege at his father’s funeral last November
Aodhan Ward leads the cortege at his father’s funeral last November

Donna Deeney

The only son of a Co Tyrone businessman who died in a tragic accident six months ago will be laid to rest beside his father tomorrow.

Aodhan Ward's (15) mother and sisters will lead mourners into Sacred Heart chapel in Plumbridge for Requiem Mass.

It is the same church where the family gathered last November for the funeral of the Aodhan's father, Patrick Ignatius 'Nishi' Ward (45), who was one of Co Tyrone's largest employers through his company Waste Systems.

Mr Ward died in a quad bike accident on the family farm.

Aodhan - who was a student at Drumragh Integrated School - helped carry his father's coffin into the church and led the funeral cortege in a red tractor in a special tribute to Mr Ward's love of the rural life he was born into.

Fr Roland Colhoun has been supporting the devastated family since Aodhan's sudden death on Monday.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Fr Colhoun said: "The family is naturally distraught - it is a double tragedy for them coming just six months after Nishi's sudden death.

"This is a family who deserve no suffering and yet it has been visited upon them twice in such a short space of time.

"I have been with them since Monday, and while I don't have good enough words, we have prayed together and they have cried because the words of the scripture opens the heart and lets the emotions out.

"Aodhan was such a good fellow, he got on well at his school in Omagh, at home and on the farm.

"He was so close to his father - in fact I don't recall seeing one without seeing the other and the loss of his father left a huge gap in his life.

"He idolised his father and I'm sure he would have followed his father into business.

"He was an intelligent young man, full of potential, and Aodhan's death has struck at the heart of everyone.

"It has been tough on his school friends and on the community of Plumbridge as a whole. But this is a time to pray and support the family and that is being done and will continue in the days and weeks ahead."

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer offered his condolences to Aodhan's grieving mother Jennifer and his sisters Sinead, Eimear and Fionnuala.

He said: "The community of Plumbridge and beyond are completely stunned at the death of Aodhan, just a few short months after the death of his dad, Nishi.

"Aodhan was an intelligent and pleasant young man who always took time to stop and speak to you. He was very popular with a wide circle of friends and the last time I spoke to him was at the Balmoral Show a couple of weeks ago. He loved the tractors, machinery and rural way of life."

Requiem Mass for Aodhan will be celebrated at 10am tomorrow morning at the Sacred Heart chapel with burial in the adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards.

Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock picture

Arrest after man tries to steal tractor out of field
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...
Donald Trump (Niall Carson/PA)

US adds 15,000 visas for seasonal non-farm workers
Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham

Trainee mechanic who died in farm accident named
CCTV footage was captured of the theft.

CCTV footage: Brazen thieves target livestock auctioneer as family sleep in...


Top Stories

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Revealed - beef barons and sheikhs among top recipients of EU farm...
Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers to ramp up lobbying campaign to secure subsidies post 2020
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Dáil has 'perfect opportunity' to halt Mercosur deal: ICMSA
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports