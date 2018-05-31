Young boy (15) dies six months after dad Patrick killed in farm accident

The only son of a Co Tyrone businessman who died in a tragic accident six months ago will be laid to rest beside his father tomorrow.

Aodhan Ward's (15) mother and sisters will lead mourners into Sacred Heart chapel in Plumbridge for Requiem Mass.

It is the same church where the family gathered last November for the funeral of the Aodhan's father, Patrick Ignatius 'Nishi' Ward (45), who was one of Co Tyrone's largest employers through his company Waste Systems. Mr Ward died in a quad bike accident on the family farm.

Aodhan - who was a student at Drumragh Integrated School - helped carry his father's coffin into the church and led the funeral cortege in a red tractor in a special tribute to Mr Ward's love of the rural life he was born into. Fr Roland Colhoun has been supporting the devastated family since Aodhan's sudden death on Monday.