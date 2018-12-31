Co Monaghan farmers have had a year of turmoil with the scourge of bovine tuberculosis (TB) ravaging the dairy herd in the county.

Co Monaghan farmers have had a year of turmoil with the scourge of bovine tuberculosis (TB) ravaging the dairy herd in the county.

'You might have been expecting it but it’s still a shocking bad feeling when TB happens to your herd'

The annual TB test is one of the most stressful events on a farmer’s calendar. Despite a herd being clear of the disease, the threat of contracting TB, having to cull stock and live with restricted movements is always there.

Border county Monaghan has seen a surge in TB where the rate of the disease is well above the levels experienced in other counties. Earlier this year, the Department of Agriculture confirmed that the reactors per 1,000 tests stands at 5.12 which is almost three times the national average. Padraic Greenan from Ardaghey in Co Monaghan is one farmer who was locked up with TB having had a clean herd for years. Greenan runs the Greenlea herd of award-winning Holsteins milking approximately 80 at the minute and 106 at the peak in the summer.

“We had BSE in 1997 and again in ’00 so we went to France and bought cows then. France had a softer approach to TB then so we went down about 18 months later but we have been clean ever since then,” Greenan explained to FarmIreland. However, with the surge of TB incidents in the county in 2017 and 2018, Greenan admitted that he was not looking forward to the TB test this year.