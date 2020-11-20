Farming

‘You don’t want to see something stopped at the stroke of a pen’ – fur farmer on uncertain future

A caged mink in Denmark. Expand

The news the country’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan is “strongly” recommending that all farmed mink are culled as a matter of urgency has left the country’s fur farms “devastated”.

There are just three mink farms in Ireland, home to around 120,000 mink, while an estimated 30,000 live in the wild. But the sector’s roots here date back to the 1960s, when the government advertised tax breaks for farmers to move from Scandinavia and set up mink farms to provide employment in rural areas.

Today just three mink farms remain, in Laois, Kerry and Donegal. Donegal’s mink farm, Tazetta Teoranta, is home to approximately 30,000 mink and is run by Sven Sjoholm, whose family moved here 50 years ago from Finland, with 2,000 mink, in response to the 15-year tax breaks on offer.

