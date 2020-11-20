‘You don’t want to see something stopped at the stroke of a pen’ – fur farmer on uncertain future

The news the country’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan is “strongly” recommending that all farmed mink are culled as a matter of urgency has left the country’s fur farms “devastated”.

There are just three mink farms in Ireland, home to around 120,000 mink, while an estimated 30,000 live in the wild. But the sector’s roots here date back to the 1960s, when the government advertised tax breaks for farmers to move from Scandinavia and set up mink farms to provide employment in rural areas.

Today just three mink farms remain, in Laois, Kerry and Donegal. Donegal’s mink farm, Tazetta Teoranta, is home to approximately 30,000 mink and is run by Sven Sjoholm, whose family moved here 50 years ago from Finland, with 2,000 mink, in response to the 15-year tax breaks on offer.

His farm in rural Donegal with 30,000 mink is regarded as a big unit, especially compared with mink farming in Finland, where many keep mink as part of their farming mix.

“Fur farming in Finland is about as common as sheep farming in the hills of Donegal,” he told me when I visited the farm last year.

Mr Sjoholm’s family have run their farm in Donegal since 1967 and last year, when the legislation was introduced to phase out fur farming, he told me his family found the decision difficult to deal with.

“I find it hard. They feel it, too,” he said.

“They came here in good faith, you don’t want to see something be stopped at the stroke of a pen.”

His farm culls around 25,000 mink every year and last year’s auction prices saw pelts fetch around €25 each. The animals farmed in Donegal go to international auction houses in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Toronto where the pelts are graded for quality.

When leaving the farm, the male and female pelts are packed separately, and when they reach the auction house, they are then sorted and allotted into batches of similar-grade mink from other farms. They are sold in lots of up to 10,000 pelts, made up of strings of skins.

The pelts are sold to the highest bidder the strongest demand is from China, Korea, Europe and Russia.

The world mink population has fallen from around 90 million in 2013 to 40 million, mainly due to over production, but it has also been under pressure from animal rights groups. But to Sven there is no difference between wearing fur or leather or eating meat.

“Wearing a fur product, or animal product, I don’t see a difference in fur or leather or meat for consumption, as long as the animals are treated with respect and welfare.”

November and December is normal pelting time for mink farms, the busiest time, when the fur is removed from the animals.

The pelting process, which involves removing the fur, happens when the mink are six months old.

According to Mr Sjoholm, it’s the quality of the fur and overall size that matters. The mink that produces the best pelt is calm and clean, with a dense underfur.

The mink on Mr Sjoholm’s farm is a strain from Wisconsin which was introduced to Finland in the early 1960s and later brought by his parents to the farm.

Natural methods are used for getting females pregnant and in March they select females for breeding. The mink have kits, or young mink, once a year with females producing around four kits in April/May.

They are weaned at eight weeks, as EU legislation dictates this, and the mink are kept usually one or two per cage.

“In early autumn we select out breeding animals for next year based on health, size, quality and calmness.

“The calmer they are, the better. That is improving the domestication of the mink further,” said Mr Sjoholm.

The male pelt is a lot bigger, but the female pelt is silkier, according to Mr Sjoholm.

On his farm, the whole pelting process is carried out on site, with 25,000 mink processed on average.

The rest of the carcass goes to rendering plants for biodiesel production, while the fats and oils can go into the cosmetic industry.

According to Mr Sjoholm, the mink are euthanised individually with carbon monoxide, then left for 24 hours in sawdust to ensure the pelt is a clean as possible before the pelt is removed by machine.

The fat is then removed and the pelt put back into sawdust and then on to the drying boards.

Mr Sjoholm was shocked when I suggested the mink could be alive when they are skinned.

“Who in their right mind would do that?” he asked me as he showed me around the farm. “The department lands up here unannounced and at times they have come here it’s when I haven’t been here. I want the farm to be open and transparent.”

Just weeks before I visited his farm last year, Mr Sjoholm had received a phone call telling him there was a front-page news story saying that his farm would be shut down.

It was the first he’d heard of the legislation that planned to phase out mink farming and he said he feared it would mean his business would be wiped out.

Now, it seems Ireland’s last mink farms may be wiped out by Covid.