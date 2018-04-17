Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle has hit back at criticism of the Government’s response to the fodder crisis in the Dail today.

Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle has hit back at criticism of the Government’s response to the fodder crisis in the Dail today.

'You don’t know what you’re talking about': Minister hits back at criticism of fodder crisis response

The Wicklow TD slammed attacks by opposition TDs in the Dail, telling a number of them they “don’t know what they're talking about”.

Minsiter Doyle said he was an active farmer and that he is also currently purchasing fodder at the moment on his farm in the uplands of Wicklow. “It is not fair to say nothing has been done. There has been a number of incentives.

“I know what’s going on on the ground as much as any of the people that have spoken. More than most of you. “If anybody says they could have predicted what the weather was going to be like in April and that we were going to have a late spring last October, they're in the wrong business.