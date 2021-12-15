Yara restarts most of its European ammonia production

Norway’s Yara, one of the world’s largest fertiliser makers, has restarted most of its curtailed European ammonia production, the company said on Wednesday.

A surge in the price of natural gas - a feedstock in ammonia production - led to a 30% reduction in Yara’s European ammonia output from September to November. Rivals including CF Industries Holdings also cut production.

Yara’s European ammonia production has been approx. 30pc ( ~370 kt) below capacity from September to November.

However, it claimed the impact on finished fertilizer production has been limited, as unprofitable ammonia production has been replaced with sourcing from Yara plants outside Europe, and from Yara’s global ammonia trade and shipping network.

"Currently most of Yara’s ammonia production in Europe is back on stream. Yara will continue to monitor the situation, with the objective to keep supplying customers but curtailing production where necessary,” it said.

It comes as a Teagasc economist has warned fertiliser prices could increase by 100pc next year and squeeze many low-income farmers out of the market.

Kevin Hanrahan made the prediction at Teagasc’s beef conference last week, stating that rising costs would cause farmers on low margins, such as beef farmers, to cut back on fertiliser use.

“The suggestion is that people will reduce the use of nitrogen next year and that will make economic sense,” Mr Hanrahan said.

“But what’s going to happen to your farm’s ability to produce the same quantity of output? If we take an input out of the system and nothing else changes, we should expect that there will be less out the other side.”

Hanrahan added that there was little farmers could do to control the situation except try to manage the resources they had, including slurry, more efficiently.