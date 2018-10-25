North Dublin farmers have become one of largest victims of rural crime in the country, according to the Irish Farming Association (IFA).

Worrying increase in illegal hunting by gangs and their dogs, farmers hear at crime meeting

More than one hundred concerned residents assembled at Carnegie Court Hotel in Swords last night following a number of criminal incidents targeting farmers and the wider rural community in north County Dublin.

In September, a local farmer suffered a violent and unprovoked attack when he confronted a number of men who were trespassing on his land. Father-of-three Patrick Walsh (47), from Lispopple, Swords suffered four cracked ribs, a dislocated shoulder and needed stitches to his face after he was kicked repeatedly on the ground about 150m from his home.

It followed other incidents where a farmer in St. Margaret’s discovered men illegally dumping on his land went to ring the Gardai, but was run over by the van as they struck the gate. In the same area, another farmer approached men with dogs on his land and he was also assaulted and threatened at knifepoint.