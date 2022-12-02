Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

World's top fertiliser firm sees shortfall on Russia and Belarus woes

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image Expand

Close

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image

Fertiliser makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas.. Stock image

Elizabeth Elkin

The head of the world's largest fertiliser firm is warning of global shortages ahead with supplies from Russia and Belarus becoming more limited than even he anticipated.

"Russia and Belarus are just enormous producers of fertiliser," Nutrien Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ken Seitz said Thursday in an interview at Bloomberg's New York headquarters. "There are export challenges in the region. That's certainly going to have a material impact on the markets."

Most Watched

Privacy