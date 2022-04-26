Work life balance and long working hours top stressors for vets

Work-life balance, long working hours, and out of hours care were the top three stressors for veterinary professionals

Almost half of veterinary professionals experience “abnormal levels of stress” and work more than 50 hours per week, according to new research by the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

Three quarters of veterinary professionals struggle with work life balance, while two-thirds feel long working hours are a major stressor and two-fifths say out of hours care is a top stress inducer.

Meanwhile, 60pc of veterinary nurses and just under 35pc of veterinary employees said salary was a stress factor for them too.

Dealing with clients who have high expectations, are stressed and frustrated clients and/or engage in verbal abuse, was another frequently mentioned workplace-based stressor, as was working with underperforming or conflicting colleagues.

The research, which included 747 registered veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses in both employee and managerial roles, also found that anxiety levels were high, right across the board with 42.5pc of respondents reporting they suffer from abnormal levels of anxiety and 22.9pc identifying in the borderline range.

Almost 16pc said they suffer from abnormal levels of depression, while young female veterinary professionals were found to be most likely to suffer with anxiety and depression.

Over a quarter of veterinary nurses reported having engaged in non-suicidal self injury, as did 10pc of veterinary employees, while almost half of all respondents reported having sought professional help for their mental health, at some point throughout their lives.

Councillors were the medium of help most commonly sought by veterinary professionals (77.3pc) while GPs followed second and psychiatrists next.

Vets in managerial positions indicated significantly better mental wellbeing than veterinary nurses and employees. Just 5.8pc of those surveyed worked in large animal practices, while 40.6pc worked in a companion animal practice and 35pc in a mixed practice.

While most participants reported feeling comfortable asking for help with their mental health, a small group (7.6pc) did not and measures to support veterinary professionals in this regard were suggested by respondents.

These suggestions included increased time off or decreased on-call hours to reduce stress, and to allow time to seek help were suggested by respondents, as well as other practical measures such as financial support, better access to help, de-stigmatized “mental health days” and better working conditions.

“Mental health in the veterinary professions is an often overlooked topic. The fact of the matter is that vets and vet nurses face a variety of stress factors in their day to day work including long hours and complex cases,” said Vivienne Duggan, President of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“By conducting this research, the VCI hopes to gain deeper insight into the factors affecting the mental health of Ireland’s veterinary professionals.”