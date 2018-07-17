Woman (54) dies following tragic farm accident

Gardai have confirmed that a woman was killed in a farm accident in Galway yesterday.

Gardai in Headford Co Galway were called to an incident at 1pm yesterday July 16 2018 at Curracuggeen, Headford.

The incident occurred sometime between 6am and 12.45pm on the 16th. A female (54) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same.

A local Doctor attended the scene and pronounced death, her body has been removed to University College Hospital Galway. News of the tragedy comes as Farm Safety Week takes place nationwide this week aiming to reduce the number of accidents on farms and bring about a change in culture that makes unsafe practices socially unacceptable.