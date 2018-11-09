STORM force winds and torrential rain caused travel misery across Ireland with widespread flooding reported across the south and south east.

Worst hit by Storm Deirdre - the 'unofficial' fourth storm of the season - were counties Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Kerry where winds reached almost 130km/h off coastal waters and 110km/h across inland areas.

An estimated 50mm of rain fell in less than 24 hours across parts of Cork - leaving commuters facing travel misery due to floods and debris on roads. A Status Yellow wind and rain warning was in place for 13 counties as torrential rainfall began in Cork and Waterford from 4am.

Cork City and Co Councils confirmed spot flooding on dozens of roads with the problem exacerbated by large quantities of leaves and twigs shed by trees which, in cases, caused blockages as the debris was washed into drain screens. In Cork city, spot flooding was reported along numerous city roads and some quays as pedestrians struggled to reach shelter in the heavy downpours.