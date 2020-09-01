Farming

Why farmers are up in arms about Department’s new TB herd history reports

TB herd history will not be compulsorily displayed on mart boards, but cattle unsold at mart deemed high risk

The Department has said that farmers do not have to take any action based on the report however it advises farmers to 'consider very carefully the TB risk of herds that they purchase cattle from. Stock image Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Ridiculous, unacceptable and weak. Those are just three of the words the main farming organisations used to describe the Department of Agriculture's new TB herd history reports.

The reports will provide farmers with an individualised TB herd risk category and advice on how to reduce the risk of TB in their herd.

In the document, the Department ranks farmers’ herds based on their risk of a future TB breakdown. Much of this risk is based on how long it is since a herd last had a breakdown, how severe that breakdown was, at-risk animals in the herd and the herd's purchasing history.