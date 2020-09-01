Why farmers are up in arms about Department’s new TB herd history reports

Ridiculous, unacceptable and weak. Those are just three of the words the main farming organisations used to describe the Department of Agriculture's new TB herd history reports.

The reports will provide farmers with an individualised TB herd risk category and advice on how to reduce the risk of TB in their herd.

In the document, the Department ranks farmers’ herds based on their risk of a future TB breakdown. Much of this risk is based on how long it is since a herd last had a breakdown, how severe that breakdown was, at-risk animals in the herd and the herd's purchasing history.

Herds that are clear of TB less than three years and dealer herds are deemed to be higher risk; herds that are clear for 4-6 years are a medium risk; and herds that are clear for seven years are lower risk.

The Department has said that farmers do not have to take any action based on the report. However it advises farmers to “consider very carefully the TB risk of herds that you purchase cattle from – particularly breeding stock, including stock bulls”.

It further advised farmers that the longer a herd they buy from has been free of TB, the less likely it is that their herd will go down with TB from this source.

The Department has confirmed that farmers’ herd history risk will not be shared with other farmers, but said farmers may wish to seek that information themselves. However, it also said farmers are not obliged to disclose the information.

ICSA animal health and welfare chair Hugh Farrell said it is clear that for the vast majority of farmers who buy in stock from a limited number of sources, it will be easy enough to identify the risk category of the sellers.

"The Department may well have to answer serious questions around GDPR. Moreover, the move will inevitably lead to the devaluation of herds,” he said.

“The Department has essentially taken it upon itself to bring in herd categorisation by the back door. This is unacceptable, not only from a GDPR perspective, but because the Department is increasingly showing no regard for the TB Forum negotiations, which unequivocally did not agree to this under any circumstances.”

The Department has also confirmed that farmers’ herd history will not be compulsorily displayed on mart boards, but it does note that animals returned home from a mart unsold are considered to be a higher risk.

It says this is because while at the mart they will have come into contact with other animals from different herds of different risk categories.

"If there are such animals in your herd they will be listed on your report and you should consider slaughtering these animals as soon as practical," it advised.

Frustration

ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe said the reports will do nothing to deal with the root causes of TB, which is what farmers want to see actions on.

“Over the last six months it’s been impossible not to notice the growing number of farmers dealing with TB restrictions and other related matters,” he said.

“And the very clear message that’s coming back to us is that farmers firstly want to see the root causes of TB in their area dealt with and, secondly, want to be treated fairly and reasonably in terms of their ability to farm with real financial losses recognised and compensated.

"Farmer frustrations on this are growing and the Department need to recognise this and work with farmers constructively."

Expand Close Lorcan McCabe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lorcan McCabe

Weak

IFA animal health chairman Pat Farrell slammed the herd TB risk letters to farmers as a ridiculous and weak response to the dramatic deterioration in TB levels.

“The levels of TB in this country have risen to unacceptable levels when we should be seeing annual reductions,” he said.

"The Department of Agriculture flaps around the edges with soft-touch advice and guidance while failing to address the real drivers of the problem which are beyond the control of farmers and within the responsibility of the Department.”

Mr Farrell said the deterioration in the levels of TB is directly attributable to the ineffective implementation of the wildlife control programme and the premature commencement of badger vaccination.

“There must be a comprehensive survey carried out to ensure all setts are identified and this must be followed by a fully resourced capture programme to reduce the densities of badgers to levels where they are no longer a TB threat. The programme must also incorporate deer where associated with breakdowns,” he said.

Herd history risk reports Q&A

What is the herd history risk statement and report about?

This document provides a simple individualised TB herd risk category and advice to farmers on how to reduce the risk of TB in their herd.

What is it based on?

■ how long it is since your herd last had a breakdown;

■ how severe that breakdown was;

■ at risk animals in your herd;

■ your purchasing history

Do I have to take any action on this statement and report?

No — but DAFM advises you should consider very carefully the TB risk of herds you purchase cattle from – particularly breeding stock.

Will my herd history risk be shared with other farmers?

No.

Will my herd history risk be compulsorily displayed on mart boards?

No.

How can I know the herd history risk of cattle I am buying?

The Department says you can ask the seller.

Does another farmer have to disclose the TB risk of their herd to me?

No.

Why are animals returned home from a mart unsold considered to be a higher risk?

Because while at the mart they will have come into contact with other animals from different herds of different risk categories.

How often is my herd’s TB herd history risk updated?

On the anniversary of the end of the last breakdown in your herd or when your herd enters or exits a new breakdown.

