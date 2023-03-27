Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Who would be killing a calf at eight weeks? 'No one in their right mind', says Bord Bia official

John Murray, Bord Bia director of meat, food and beverages Expand

Close

John Murray, Bord Bia director of meat, food and beverages

John Murray, Bord Bia director of meat, food and beverages

John Murray, Bord Bia director of meat, food and beverages

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Bord Bia is keen to eliminate calf slaughtering at a young age, Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said last week.

It comes amid intense scrutiny of dairy calf welfare here due to an increase in the number of young calves being slaughtered and difficulties in the live export trade.

Most Watched

Privacy