Who would be killing a calf at eight weeks? 'No one in their right mind', says Bord Bia official

Bord Bia is keen to eliminate calf slaughtering at a young age, Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said last week.

It comes amid intense scrutiny of dairy calf welfare here due to an increase in the number of young calves being slaughtered and difficulties in the live export trade.

At a hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week, Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said the organisation does not support the practice of sending young calves to slaughter.

He also said he hoped a meeting of industry stakeholders on the issue this week would see constraints imposed on the practice so it can be eliminated.

Among the constraints is said to be a ban on slaughtering before eight weeks. When asked by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice as to who would be killing a calf at eight weeks.

John Murray, Bord Bia director of meat, food and beverages responded: "No one in their right mind. That is the reason we have put eight weeks in. We believe that any farmer who has to retain an animal on their farm for eight weeks is not going to turn around and bring that animal to slaughter.

"It does not make any economic sense to do so. We believe an eight-week limit is sufficient," he said.

It also emerged at the hearing that Bord Bia last year, we worked with 'a couple of people' on a pilot programme around the opportunities and dynamics in developing a veal industry.

"We did some trials with a company, O'Toole said, highlighting that some of the calves we export live go to The Netherlands for veal production.

"They are processed in The Netherlands and are typically consumed in Italy and southern France.

"Some 15%, if memory serves me right, of the beef consumption in those markets is beef and veal, so there is a market there.

"There has never been a traditional veal processing industry in this country. That is probably due to the fact that for many years, we were constrained by quotas in terms of the output of our calves. It is also a highly seasonal industry.

"Notwithstanding all of those constraints, we are working with a couple of entrepreneurs who are interested in exploring the idea," he said.