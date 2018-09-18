Where’s the beef? Supermac's boss demands fairer deal for farmers

Fast food giant Supermac’s has warned its Irish meat suppliers not to look for price increases unless they agree to pass the benefits back to farmers.

Supermac’s owner Pat McDonagh said meat costs have increased “year on year” but the “price being paid to the farmer is decreasing”.

Any upcoming price increase that Supermac’s was being asked to pay for beef needed to be given directly to the farmer, he said. “Supermac’s will do its duty in supporting our farmers and we would ask that the factories do the same by passing the benefit of the increase on to farmers,” Mr McDonagh told the Farming Independent.

“Farmers that I speak to have seldom been in such a delicate situation and we need to be very careful that we don’t put Irish farm families under the kind of pressure that they can’t recover from.” Over the last six weeks the beef factories have cut base quotes for cattle by 20c/kg to 375c/kg. This equates to €70/hd on a 350kg carcass.