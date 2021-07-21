What new rules are being considered for the next nitrates derogation?

Reduced stocking rates per hectare and a tighter slurry spreading season are among a raft of new measures that have been modelled to inform Ireland’s next nitrates derogation application, it has emerged.

The Department of Agriculture asked Teagasc to model the impact (environmental and economic) of a number of farm nitrogen mitigation measures to inform policy on “the best current and potential actions” to deliver necessary nitrate load reductions in the country’s river catchments as estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

It comes just days after the EPA published its latest data on nitrate in rivers which found that 47pc of river sites have “unsatisfactory” nitrate concentrations, with the highest loads in rivers in the south and southeast where there is more intensive farming coupled with freely draining soils.

The Department-requested report, seen by the Farming Independent, investigated nine scenarios to tackle the nitrates issue, with its assessment confined to nitrate losses from freely draining soils where farming intensity is greater than 130kg N/ha/year.

The following scenarios were examined:

Chemical nitrogen (N) reduction of approximately 10pc and 20pc – i.e. chemical N application rates of 250, 225 and 200kg/ha;

Delaying the first chemical N application in spring from January 15 (as opposed to February 1);

Finish final chemical N application in autumn earlier than September 15 (as opposed to October 15;

Uneven distribution of chemical N fertiliser across the farm – i.e. applying 300 and 350kg N/ha on the grazing platform;

Stocking rate reduction – 250kg N/ha (2.74 cows/ha) versus 230kg N/ha (2.52 cows/ha);

High platform stocking rates – 340kg N/ha (3.73 cows/ha) and 430kg N/ha (4.72 cows/ha);

Spreading slurry during the closed period – 12pc and 25pc of slurry spread during the month of December;

Implementations of using precision farming to increase N use efficiency;

Options for banding organic N excretion rates for dairy cows.

The findings state that “a significant relationship” was found between N surplus per hectare and N leaching to groundwater on free draining soils – this, the reports says, suggests that reducing surplus N is “an effective method” to reduce N leaching.

It says the relationship between N surplus and N leaching “was not as apparent” in moderate and heavy soil types.

Strong agreement emerged between models on the influence of chemical N application rates and stocking rate on N leached to 1m depth, which, it says, “provides confidence that the findings are robust”.

Both models, however, had different approaches and offered different advantages and disadvantages.

It says the ‘Moorepark St Gilles Grass Growth Model’ / ‘Pasture Based Herd Dynamic Milk Model’ could model the influence of timing of slurry and chemical N fertiliser on potential losses to the environment, as well as the impact of variability between years.

While the ‘Model simulating (N) flows on an Irish grass-based dairy farm’ / ‘Moorepark Dairy System Model’ could estimate the influence of chemical N and stocking rate on N gaseous emissions.

Slurry spreading

Evidence emerged that observance of the closed period is effective in minimising N losses to the environment.

It says: “Spreading cattle slurry during the closed period will result in an increase in N leaching (+3.2 kg N/ha based on spreading 28,000L/ha) for lands receiving slurry during the closed period.

“Nitrogen application in excess of 250kg of chemical N/ha across a grassland farm will result in an increase in N leaching to the environment (+2.9 and +6.1kg N/ha for 300 and 350kg N/ha application respectively when compared to 250 kg N/ha).”

The modelling also showed large year-to-year variation in N use efficiency (22pc to 32.5pc), N surplus (187 to 332kg N/ha) and N leached (38.6 to 88.4kg N/ha).

It states: “The year-to-year variation consistently surpassed any management intervention within this modelling framework. Findings from the Agricultural Catchment Programme also show significant year-to-year variations”.

It says the use of precision N application strategies, taking cognisance of weather conditions, would also improve N use efficiency and reduce losses to the environment.

It adds that reduction of chemical nitrogen from 250kg N/ha (while applying best farm practices) to 225 or 200kg N/ha resulted in N loss reduction of 1.4 and 2.7kg N/ha, respectively.

“Starting N application later in spring (February 1) and finishing earlier in autumn (September 1) while applying 250kg N/ha with an organic N stocking rate of 250kg N/ha reduced N losses by 0.5kg N/ha.

“Reducing overall stocking rate from 250kg organic N/ha to 230 reduced N loss by 1.7kg N/ha at a chemical N fertiliser level of 250kg N/ha.

“Stocking rate grazing intensity above 250kg organic N/ha per year have the potential to lead to increased N losses.

“Stocking rates of 340kg and 430kg of organic N/ha were predicted to increase N loss by 5.7 and 11.8 kg N/ha respectively.

“If stocking rate of 340 and 430kg of organic N/ha had support blocks for silage production creating an overall farm stocking of 250kg organic N/ha and assuming even application of slurry across the whole farm, the predicted increase in N losses was reduced to 0.8 and 1.6kg N/ha due to the lower N leaching from non-grazed area i.e. silage ground.”

The investigation also found that reducing chemical N fertiliser from 250 to 200kg N/ha reduced nitrous oxide emissions by up to 14pc, but had little effect on ammonia.

“Reducing stocking rate from 250 to 230kg N/ha reduced ammonia emissions by up to 10pc, but had little effect on nitrous oxide.

“Where part of a farm was stocked at 340kg N/ha, ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions increased by 35 and 14pc, respectively on that part of the farm, but this will be offset by emissions reductions on the non-grazed area of the farm.”

It says banding dairy cow organic N excretion rates linked to milk yield/cow creates a more “equitable basis” of implementing nitrate regulations. This is similar to the way that N excretion rates are implemented in other countries, it says.

“The economic impact at farm level of reduced chemical N and stocking rate or banding can be significant.

“Careful consideration should be taken in implementing any further restrictions on farms that comply with best practice concerning current Nitrate Regulations,” it concluded.

What is the nitrates derogation?

The nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the nitrates regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

While it provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, the derogation is contingent on meeting water quality standards designed to protect water quality.

It is an important facility for more intensive farmers, almost 6,500 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2020.

A full review of the Ireland’s nitrates regulations is currently underway, with a second round of public consultation into the nitrates derogation programme to commence within weeks.