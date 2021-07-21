Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 23.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

What new rules are being considered for the next nitrates derogation?

The Department requested that Teagasc investigate nine scenarios Expand

Close

The Department requested that Teagasc investigate nine scenarios

The Department requested that Teagasc investigate nine scenarios

The Department requested that Teagasc investigate nine scenarios

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Reduced stocking rates per hectare and a tighter slurry spreading season are among a raft of new measures that have been modelled to inform Ireland’s next nitrates derogation application, it has emerged.

The Department of Agriculture asked Teagasc to model the impact (environmental and economic) of a number of farm nitrogen mitigation measures to inform policy on “the best current and potential actions” to deliver necessary nitrate load reductions in the country’s river catchments as estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

It comes just days after the EPA published its latest data on nitrate in rivers which found that 47pc of river sites have “unsatisfactory” nitrate concentrations, with the highest loads in rivers in the south and southeast where there is more intensive farming coupled with freely draining soils.

Most Watched

Privacy