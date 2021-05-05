Wexford GardaÍ issue warning over dog attacks on sheep

GardaÍ, in conjunction with The IFA and The Dog Warden service, are urging dog owners to keep them locked up or effectively collared to prevent further loss sheep kills in Co Wexford.

'We want to promote the responsible ownership of dogs. Serious damage can be done to livestock especially sheep. It is the responsibility of dog owners to keep their dogs under control,' Sgt Eddie Wilde side.

'While we understand that in the current situation people are walking and exploring the countryside and its environment more than ever, this creates challenges for everyone. Remember that no one should go onto land without the owner's permission.'

Pointing out that Farms are working environments where there are many dangers and accidents every year, Sgt Wilde said along with the Dog Warden, gardaí have prosecuted dog owners and will consider prosecutions where necessary but this is avoidable with responsible ownership.

Dog warden Johnny Colfer said large dogs are powerful and can injure not only animals but people as well.

'We had one particularly bad incident in the Gorey area when dogs escaped from a premises. There were 60 ewes in a field who were heavy in lamb and seven of them were killed and the others were run as well. It was savage. Financially there was a lot of expense.'

Mr Colfer said two large dogs entered a shed containing 200 ewes last year in the Enniscorthy area.

He said the farmer almost saw his livelihood disappear before his eyes.

'The sheep were traumatised and the dog owners wouldn't have been in a position to compensate the farmer. Sheep were his main enterprise.'

Mr Colfer said attacks have occurred throughout Co Wexford over recent years and usually occur in lambing season, from December through to late April.

'For many farmers this is their livelihood. In one case the farmer's father came out when he heard a commotion going on and he feared for his life when he saw the dogs. He was in his seventies. There have been a few near misses as well where dogs have gone into fields and something serious has been averted. You just never know when one of these attacks is going to happen.'

Mr Colfer said dog owners can avoid the cost of compensating farmers for thousands of euros and a court appearance by taking some simple steps. 'A lot of the time it's people being a little careless. We spoke to the owner of the two dogs in the Gorey area a short time previously but some people just don't listen and are repeat offenders. If you have a big, strong dogs that are powerful animals, they will do a lot of damage to them. I have gone into fields where a German Shepherd have killed 50 or 60 ewes and lambs. Rottweilers have a different way of doing it and bowers will run them to death. If you are leaving your premises and if you aren't going to be back for a while just lock your dog away. If it is wearing a collar make sure the battery is charged.'

