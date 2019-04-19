Farm Ireland
West is best as temperatures to reach up to 22C over Easter weekend

Cattle grazing at Ballyloughan Castle in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones
Cattle grazing at Ballyloughan Castle in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones
Dancing Queen: Skie Thompson (5) enjoys the music of busker Jose Jobim on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Allison Bray

The west is the best this Easter as temperatures are set to hit 20C for much of the country.

After chilly conditions earlier this week, the bank holiday weekend will see temperatures soaring and dry conditions.

The west and midlands promise the best bets for bouts of hazy sunshine and temperatures nudging 21C or 22C today. But the rest of the country can look forward to highs of between 16C and 22C throughout the Easter weekend, according to Met Éireann.

While the south and east coasts will be slightly cooler due to the onshore breezes, the winds will be light and the nights relatively mild, a forecaster said. The only clouds on the horizon will be centred over the north-west, which can expect some drizzle tomorrow.

But even that is set to improve by Sunday, with the drizzle expected to stay offshore.

Elsewhere should remain dry for the weekend, although it could turn a bit more breezy on Monday. But otherwise it will be a very pleasant weekend weather-wise, the forecaster said.

