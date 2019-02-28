'We're not planning a beef trade war with Ireland' - UK government

It emerged in the Dáil yesterday that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deputy David Lidington has moved to reassure the Irish government that the UK isn't planning a trade war with Ireland over beef.

Last week the Irish Independent reported that British ministers planned to use the threat of tariffs on Irish farmers as leverage as the UK seeks a favourable Brexit deal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil there were “unfortunate headlines” about trade wars over beef and using the sector to put pressure on Ireland to make concessions on the backstop to avoid a hard border with the North. He said it prompted Cabinet Office minister Mr Lidington to call him to make it clear that the headlines weren’t coming from the British government.