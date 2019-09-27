Welsh farmers threaten legal action if Brexit allows 'back-door' for Irish beef imports

A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A bull stands in a field with a disused Customs Facilitation Office in the background on the border in Carrickcarnon, Ireland, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Farmers’ Union of Wales says it is prepared to challenge any failures by the UK Government to properly enforce customs controls in a way which allows a ‘back-door’ for tariff-free imports after Brexit, and will do so through the courts if necessary.

Speaking after an industry meeting held to discuss the damaging falls in cattle prices, FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “Since draft import tariff rates and the proposal to allow tariff-free imports from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland were published in March, we have written repeatedly to Secretaries of State underlining the damage that those low rates would cause to Welsh agriculture, as well as raising concerns in numerous meetings.

“We have also queried the legality of setting tariffs at zero on the Irish land border, and highlighted the likelihood that this would open a back-door to smuggling onto the mainland unless customs controls at ports such as Liverpool are enforced rigidly,” he said.

Mr Roberts said that without such controls, products such as Irish beef, which should be subject to tariffs when entering Wales, England or Scotland, could cross from Northern Ireland to ports such as Liverpool tariff-free.

“That would have a devastating impact on UK farmers given we would be subject to full tariffs being charged on our own exports, and it would also open a back-door to tariff-free imports from parts of the EU other than the Republic.”

Mr Roberts said that preparations to enforce such controls appeared to be minimal despite the 31 October Brexit date and obligations under WTO rules to ensure compliance with tariff rules.

He also said that some feared that this failure might amount to the ‘decriminalisation’ of smuggling into Great Britain.

“We have already discussed with others the possibility of legal action if this happens and we are confident that it would be an open-and-shut case.

“The obvious way around this is to ensure that we do not leave the EU without a deal, as continues to be threatened by the Prime Minister despite the legislation that has been put in place to prevent this happening.”

Online Editors

Related Content





More in News

Over the last two months there has been a backlog of around 100,000 cattle as a result of the protests over beef prices. Stock image

Blockades at meat factories end but beef market faces new struggles
Staffing issues now affecting meat industry (Brian Lawless/PA)

Now staff issues set to hit beef industry as workers gain employment...
Stock photo

North Cork Creameries Co-operative pleads guilty to polluting...
A cattle trader points at cattle for sale inside corrals at the Liniers market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

Where's the beef? Argentine ranchers hope more is headed for China
Tragedy: 87-year-old Hilary Adair

Cattle danger warning after woman trampled to death by 'berserk' cows
Blunt words: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Good Friday Agreement must be respected. Photo: AP

Jean-Claude Juncker: Border is coming in no-deal Brexit - but blame Britain, not...
Farmers talk to a trucker as they protest at the ABP beef plant in Bandon where a Chinese flag flies in the background. Photo: Denis Boyle

Final beef protests stood down as dispute comes to an end


Top Stories

Stock image

Planting conifers won't help biodiversity on farms warns Teagasc
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The bottom line is how much are we going to lose rather than...
This 1979 Massey Ferguson 135 2WD Tractor made €2,200 at the recent auction of Bord na Móna machinery by Wilsons Auctions at Blackwater, Co. Offaly. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Helen Harris: The harvest is in even if the bad weather stopped us in our...
Stock Image

Australian drought to linger three more months, hurt wheat output
Different sides of the tracks: The lands closer to the house and N4 are superior to that on the far side of the railway line

A tale of two land divisions in Longford
Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Creed defends Bord Bia on beef labelling
Our greatest allies: Landowners should be paid to plant native broadleaf trees, says biodiversity campaigner Padraic Fogarty

Battle lines drawn on forestry planting