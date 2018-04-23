Well-known farmer's disgust at 'produced in Ireland' rashers 'misleading customers'

Kerry pig farmer Shane McAuliffe was less than impressed when he spotted rashers for sale on the shelves of supermarket Iceland and wants to know why they say ‘produced in Ireland’?

"I went to a pig discussion group meeting and when I was there I noticed that there were new signs for an Iceland store and I said I must go in an see what they are selling.

"The last time I was in there all their pork products were imported and this time when I looked at the shelves I saw a brand called Glendarra and it said on top - Master Butchers of Ireland and 'produced in Ireland' and the Irish tricolour. "It looked Irish and then I looked at the rest of the labelling and saw ES - which meant it was Spanish and I looked at a few other packets and saw D (German) and DK (Danish) on them."

The pig farmer said he was "shocked" at the packaging and says it's "blatantly trying to mislead the consumer". "Why are these rashers labelled 'produced in Ireland'?" Shane then filled up his trolley with the products and asked to talk to the manager. "I told her I was a pig farmer and I was shocked that they were stocking these products and blatantly trying to mislead the consumer with the packaging."