Weather update - 'Could be a fortnight before livestock can be returned to fields'

Spring may have sprung but winter-weary Irish householders were warned to keep their umbrellas and raincoats to hand.

Temperatures are set to gradually increase over the next week rising to a high of 16C.

But while Ireland will have spells of bright sunshine, there will also be almost daily showers. Met Éireann warned showers are now likely almost every day from today until next Saturday, some of which could prove quite heavy.

However, from Thursday there will be a noticeable increase in the duration of sunny spells - with next weekend set to prove exceptionally mild. "It will remain typical weather for this time of year - a mixture of sunshine, showers and occasionally cold winds," a spokesperson said. Maximum temperatures will be around 15C to 16C.

Local farmers queue for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork. Pic: Mark Condren Crowds enjoy the rays at Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos