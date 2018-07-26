'We won't give up fight against CPO': Greenway protest escalates in Kerry

Kerry County Council has been accused of “heavy handed, bullying” tactics to acquire land for the South Kerry Greenway by local landowners who took their fight to council headquarters in Tralee on Tuesday.

Up to 150 people, including farmers and landowners from South Kerry, backed an IFA-led protest to voice anger at the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) to acquire land.

Christy McDonnell from Foilmore told The Kerryman the council is not listening to the farmers. “There has been no negotiations in two years – it is high time the truth came out. They are using bully-boy tactics. Each and every farmer is for the greenway. When it was first started 85 per cent were in favour and when the council took over that support dropped.

Jim Moriarty Glenbeigh and John Garvey from Cahersveen at the protest outside County Council buildings on Tuesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

“We are not giving up. We will go to Europe or to the highest court in the land. We are going the distance.” Jim Moriarty from Glenbeigh said the intended route would go right through his reclaimed fields as well as his daughter’s driveway.