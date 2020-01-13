'We need to move forward or we're going nowhere' - Incoming IFA president on delivering the change he's promised

As it happened, the journey became a celebration for the campaign team members who had traipsed the length and breadth of the country on his behalf.

Their work, led by North Tipperary IFA chair Imelda Walsh, paid off and according to Cullinan it was helped by the support they received from IFA members, who ensured the campaign team was as effective as possible.

Many had thought an outspoken candidate from the pig sector, which has only a couple of hundred commercial farmers, couldn't become IFA president.

But he topped the poll after the first count and extended his overall margin when Angus Woods' votes were transferred.

According to Cullinan, the 22,800 turnout from the IFA's 72,000 members, or 32pc, was positive.

"We have to put a context on it, we had recent by-elections that only had 20pc turnout," he says. "The trend in all elections is down, and in spite of all that has happened in IFA, I am confident that it was a good vote and it can be improved on.

"We have a massive infrastructure, we have 944 branches and we have 29 county chairs and I will be asking them and the regional chairs to reach out and get our members actively involved in IFA.

"All the branches came out to vote in this election, that's a positive. It's about reviving that and getting it back up and running again.

"I ran the campaign on change and I do propose to bring change to the organisation. Like any business it needs to move forward or it's going nowhere.

"IFA has served Irish farmers and their families very well over the years, but there comes a time when you need change and now is that time."

However, he's tight-lipped when it comes to the details as he won't take up the office until January 27 at the association's AGM.

Rumours within the organisation had suggested there could be voluntary redundancies on the horizon, but according to Cullinan, "there is nothing on the cards yet. There are no plans for redundancies at the moment."

With a wage bill in the region of €5.5m, the current treasurer of the association says: "Good people cost. IFA is about delivery for farmers, and if you want the right people you have to pay for them."

But he adds that changes are needed in the association.

"We need to get back and be listening to the grassroots members on the ground. We have lost touch with some of them and it was proven with what happened last year; we do need to take a step back and reach out to those grassroots members. We need to meet our members and listen to the concerns on the ground, and bring those concerns back and deal with them."

But the test of improved membership engagement and Cullinan's impact won't be for at least two years. In the meantime, after a year of protests in 2019, Cullinan says protests are not top of his agenda, but he doesn't rule it out.

"I believe in first of all negotiations and I want to meet all the actors in the industry and hopefully we can have a good working relationship that can lead to a better return for farmers; and, if not, then we have to look at alternative means."

Farm incomes

Beef farmers, he says, can get income from the marketplace or payments, but they must be supported for carrying out environmental measures.

"Our suckler farmers in disadvantaged areas are a crucial part of maintaining farming in rural Ireland," he says.

"These farmers have a massive carbon sink in grassland that this Government is not taking any account of. We all understand now that grass can be a better carbon sink than trees and by maintaining the land in grass you are keeping farmers viable, and to do this farmers have to be paid.

"I would proposed that the suckler cow has to get a payment of up to €300. There has to be a proper environmental payment, similar to the old REPS, for farmers in these areas."

Cullinan said this suckler cow payment must be exchequer funded.

"If our Government doesn't do something on climate change they are going to spend €5bn between now and 2030 on buying carbon credits or paying fines," he says.

"There is a job of work to be done here by Teagasc to re-look at this and we should be able to get an allowance for this carbon sink and we should pay farmers to maintain this land.

"If we don't and we take the farmers out of there, we will have land abandonment.

"I advocate planting, but it's not fair to expect or ask one or two counties to plant all the trees we need."

Restructuring

Cullinan spoke about restructuring the organisation during his campaign and this, he said, means the dairy, livestock, sheep and grain commodity chairs having direct access with the board and president. And not just those, but any chair or sector that has an issue - be it rural development or the environment.

"The suckler sector is vulnerable and I want a dedicated team of livestock suckler farmers dealing with that and I want a dedicated team of beef finisher farmers, and the chairs of these working closely with the board," he says.

"There is a short-term crisis on price but we also need to look at the long-term viability of the suckler sector. For the small suckler farmer, he's doing a serious service for Ireland Inc maintaining a carbon sink and that man must get a payment for doing that.

"Teagasc cannot come up with a plan to get a better price for beef. But the farmer with 20 suckler cows is as entitled to make a living out of this operation as a big commercial farmer. There needs to be a payment to keep those cows and farmers there, or we will lose him.

"The beef industry has a role in that, if they want beef from the suckler herd they have to come on board with this as well."

As a pig farmer I understand the other sectors better than anyone - Cullinan

Tim Cullinan started farming in 1979 when his parents gave him the deeds to their 20 acres in Toomevara, Co Tipperary.

He decided he wanted to do something different on the farm, which had a small dairy herd, and he built a pig shed for 60 sows. Today, the team running the pig farm comprises 15 people, including his wife Margaret and son Stephen.

He insists that being in a 'minority' enterprise does not mean he's at a disadvantage when it comes to understanding other farming sectors.

"I would say I understand the sectors better than anyone.

"I come from a sector that has not had any supports over the years - we trade on world market prices and we have had to deal with volatility over the past 40 years I've been pig farming," he says.

"I was chair of the pigs committee and spent a lot of time dealing with factories and retailers, over issues the beef farmers are dealing with now.

"I can take a balanced view - not being dairy or beef. The dairy industry is contracting like the pig industry did years ago.

"I've done a lot of work on the environmental side, with derogations, emissions and nitrates, and the dairy sector will be under more and more environmental pressure."

Young Members

"We have to create a climate that will encourage young farmers into the sector," Cullinan adds.

"We have to look at the armchair farmers, who are receiving a payment and are not farming. There has to be a clawback on this to go into a national reserve for young farmers.

"We have to create a fund that would generate a Single Farm Payment for young farmers. We have to make schemes more farmer friendly to apply for."

IFA too, he says, has to change to make itself more attractive for young people to join.

"We need more meetings at county executive level that are sector specific, such as a dairy or suckler meeting. We also need to work more with Macra, to ensure those coming out of Macra are coming into IFA. And we should help Macra recruit members."

Indo Farming